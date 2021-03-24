Humane Society of Southeast Missouri offers puppy training classes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is offering a new dog training program for dogs and owners called Camp Canine.
“We’ll be offering puppy training classes, they will be conducted outdoors, and we will have adult dogs and we will also be offering one on one training,” said Tracy Poston, director at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.
She said instructors will use positive reinforcement methods that strengthen the bond between human and pet.
“We’re going to be doing a lot of what we call life skills. So, learning how to walk on leash when there is traffic around, when there are people around, going downtown potentially and interacting with new people,” said Zach Boerboom, Shelter Operations Coordinator.
These methods are designed to provide the tools for ongoing learning and relationship building between the pets and their families, while never using pain, punishment or alpha training.
Zach Boerboom said, “Having your dog interact with other dogs. All part of what people want to do with their dogs, every single day.”
Classes will begin in April with limited participants allowed.
“So, each class we are having between 10 to 12 people per class. It’s going to be hosted outdoors so that we can keep people far enough apart that dogs aren’t stressed, people aren’t stressed, and everyone can stay safe and healthy,” said Boerboom.
Class signup is available on line or you look for it on this story on the KFVS app.
Thursday beginning at 9 a.m., the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will also distribute spay vouchers for female cats and dogs only.
