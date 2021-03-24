Gov. Pritzker receives first dose of vaccine, holds COVID-19 briefing

By Amber Ruch | March 24, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 12:40 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and held a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, March 24.

You can watch the update below.

The briefing took place at 11:30 a.m. at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Vaccines administered in Illinois

A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,680 doses.

On Tuesday, 107,219 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Illinois cases of COVID-19

On Tuesday, IDPH reported 2,793 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 20 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,227,708 cases, including 21,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

As of Tuesday night, 1,261 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 269 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 17-23, 2021 is 2.8 percent.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 17-23, 2021 is 3.1 percent.

