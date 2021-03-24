Gov. Pritzker receives first dose of vaccine, holds COVID-19 briefing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and held a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, March 24.
You can watch the update below.
The briefing took place at 11:30 a.m. at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,680 doses.
On Tuesday, 107,219 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
On Tuesday, IDPH reported 2,793 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 20 additional deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,227,708 cases, including 21,136 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
As of Tuesday night, 1,261 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
Of those, 269 patients were in the ICU and 130 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from March 17-23, 2021 is 2.8 percent.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 17-23, 2021 is 3.1 percent.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.