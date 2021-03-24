Gov. Beshear signs 5 education bills, vetoes 2 others

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed two bills that hurt educators and undermine public education.
He also signed five bills that put public education first in Kentucky.
“Education is how we provide better lives for all Kentuckians. It is how we build up a highly skilled workforce so we can quit chasing the jobs of the past and attract the investments and companies that are creating the well-paying jobs of the future,” said Gov. Beshear. “Education is how we begin to address the deep historic inequities that have robbed too many Kentuckians of the opportunities they deserve.”
The Governor vetoed two bills that harm public education:
House Bill 258 -The Governor vetoed House Bill 258, because it would cut retirement benefits for new teachers, harming the commonwealth’s ability to attract and retain educators.
House Bill 563 -The Governor vetoed House Bill 563 (HB 563), which would greatly harm public education in Kentucky by taking money away from public schools and sending it to unaccountable private organizations with little oversight. HB 563 would also drain as much as $25 million from public education. This measure would establish private educational institutions that would decide how to spend public money and could use up to 10 percent of these public funds on their own employee salaries, benefits and expenses.
The Governor signed the following bills on Wednesday:
House Bill 158 -House Bill 158 (HB 158) invests in Kentucky students by supporting the state’s only four-year aviation professional pilot degree program. It increases cooperation between the Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) and local air board, giving students more opportunities to learn.
Senate Bill 101 -Senate Bill 101 will make career and technical education more responsive to stakeholders, with the enhanced ability to work with local industry to produce the kind of workers their community needs. The Governor said he would line item veto a portion of the executive branch budget to make this bill a reality.
Senate Bill 127 -Having a rescue inhaler on site for students suffering from an asthma attack can mean the difference between life and death. Senate Bill 127 encourages schools to keep at least two rescue inhalers on hand.
Senate Bill 128 -The Supplemental School Year Program outlined in Senate Bill 128 will allow students the chance to enjoy the same high school experience they expected a year ago.
Senate Bill 135 -The Governor supports Senate Bill 135 (SB 135), which provides common-sense updates to ensure that state funding for higher education is distributed to campuses on a more sustainable basis. It also supports efforts by colleges and universities to enroll and graduate more Kentuckians with a certificate or degree by 2030.
