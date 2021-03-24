Giant City State Park offers firewood to Jackson and Union Co. residents

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Beginning on March 24, 2021, Union and Jackson County residents may collect firewood from designated areas within Giant City State Park.
Site staff recently removed hazard and Ash trees, impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer, from the campgrounds and day use areas of the park.
While the firewood is free, a permit and waiver must be filled out before removing firewood from the park.
Forms are available at the Visitors Center from 8 a.m. -3:30 p.m. daily.
Only two permits allowed per individual.
Firewood will be available through April 30, 2021.
For more information contact Giant City State Park Visitors Center at 618-457-4836.
