FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY today due to hail, wind, isolated tornadoes

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for today due to the threat of severe weather including hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.
The greatest threat will be along and south of a line from Poplar Bluff, to Cape Girardeau, to Shawneetown.
We will see rounds of showers and storms during the early morning hours. These storms will have the potential to produce small hail and heavy rain.
The faster the rain moves out this morning-the higher our severe weather threat will be this afternoon. Chances of severe weather will lessen the longer rain sticks around during the morning hours.
During the afternoon hours into the early evening hours, a strong area of low pressure will bring a front through the area.
Along and ahead of this front, we will likely see strong to severe storms develop.
The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but there will also be the threat for a tornado or two. The highest threat area for tornadoes will be Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel in Missouri.
Storms are also likely to produce heavy downpours.
Stay with First Alert Weather for the latest.
After storms race off to the east during the mid-evening hours on Thursday, strong westerly winds will likely gust up to 40 mph and 50 mph in our northeastern counties where a wind advisory has been issued.
Clouds will gradually clear out Friday, leaving partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.
Afternoon highs will be in the 60s.
More sunshine is expected heading into this weekend.
High temperatures on Saturday could reach the mid to upper 70s!
There is another chance of rain and storms Saturday night with the passing of a cold front.
