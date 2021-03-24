First Alert Action Day tomorrow for the threat of severe weather.

Thursday we will see scattered showers and storms to start our day. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and small hail. We will be watching to see how fast this round of storms moves out. The sooner the morning rain moves out, the greater the severe weather threat will be. Right now it appears we will see a few scattered strong to severe storms develop across Southeast Missouri during the early afternoon hours. More storms will develop along a front late tomorrow afternoon and race east across the Heartland. Storms should be east of the Heartland by 8PM. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 60s far north to the lower 70s far south.