Carbondale police looking for shooting suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man after two vehicles were hit by gunfire on Tuesday evening, March 23.
Police say they responded to the 1400 block of East Main Street around 5:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
They learned there were not reported injuries; however, two vehicles in the area were hit by gunfire.
The suspect was described as wearing a light blue shirt and had a handgun.
Police say he fled the area in a dark-colored Nissan with three other men.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.