Carbondale police looking for shooting suspect
Carbondale police are looking for a man after two vehicles were hit by gunfire on Tuesday evening, March 23. (Source: Colin Baillie)
By Amber Ruch | March 24, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 3:42 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a man after two vehicles were hit by gunfire on Tuesday evening, March 23.

Police say they responded to the 1400 block of East Main Street around 5:26 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

They learned there were not reported injuries; however, two vehicles in the area were hit by gunfire.

The suspect was described as wearing a light blue shirt and had a handgun.

Police say he fled the area in a dark-colored Nissan with three other men.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

