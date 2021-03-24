Cape Girardeau urban deer hunting petition may not receive enough signatures before deadline

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Opponents of an urban deer hunting season in Cape Girardeau say they are not going to get enough signatures in time for the petition.
“It’s not going to make it,” Dianne Shepperd said.
They wanted voters in the city to have the final say on the ordinance.
The group was asking for nearly 2,400 signatures by March 29, to repeal the urban deer hunt ordinance.
People we talked with were on both sides of the fence about the petition.
“I believe the people should be able to have a say so in the matter because these are the people that are residents in Cape, so it’s important for them to have what’s important to them and represented,” Lauren Uthoff said.
“City Council represents the people, so I think if the people don’t like the decision that they can re-elect the city council if they feel it’s necessary,” Ethan Chou said.
The four designated hunting areas include Twin Trees, Cape Rock, Fountain Park and Delaware Park.
