Cape Girardeau officer resigns, facing charges of domestic assault

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer resigned and is facing charges of domestic assault.
Kelvin D. Robinson was charged on Wednesday, March 24 with domestic assault.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department said they were made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer on Tuesday, March 23.
That officer was identified as Robinson and the alleged incident happened outside the Cape Girardeau city limits.
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said Robinson resigned from his position with the department before the alleged domestic assault.
The police department said he has not worked for the department since he submitted his notice or resignation, and he will not be returning to employment with the department.
Before his resignation, Robinson had been employed as a police officer with the department for 11 years.
“The Cape Girardeau Police Department takes all allegations of employee misconduct seriously,” said Chief Blair. “We are deeply disappointed that a police officer was involved in an incident of domestic violence. We have no tolerance for, nor will we ignore domestic violence regardless of who the offender is or where they may be employed.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.