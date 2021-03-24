Cape Central Junior High robotics team heading back to State

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Central Junior High robotics team took a hands-on approach to learning about robotics.
The team, which is just in its second year, is heading back to state.
We caught up with a team member who was thrilled about the experience.
“The thought that we’re going back after, I mean just in two years, that’s amazing to me,” said Grace Jones, an 8th grade student at Cape Central Junior High School.
Students hope to bring home the state title. The team will compete on Saturday, March 27.
