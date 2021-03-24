Blunt introduces Strengthening Rural Health Clinics Act of 2021

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - On March 23, U.S. Senators Roy Blunt introduced legislation to prevent further financial instability for rural health clinics and help protect the care they provide to underserved communities.
The bipartisan Strengthening Rural Health Clinics Act of 2021 would make a technical fix to protect existing rural health clinics from a sudden and unexpected Medicare payment rate change that was brought on by the December 2020 COVID-19 relief bill.
“Many Missourians rely on rural health clinics for affordable, quality care close to home,” said Blunt. “This bill will fix a technical error to protect these clinics from added financial strain on top of the challenges they’ve faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. I urge our colleagues to join us in supporting the vital role these clinics play in improving health care - and the quality of life - in rural communities.”
The emergency COVID-19 relief bill that was signed into law in December included a provision to reform Medicare payment rates for future rural health clinics.
While this provision intended to grandfather existing rural health clinics at their current payment rates in order to ensure their financial stability, a technical error ultimately excluded clinics that were established after December 2019.
As a result, hundreds of rural health clinics nationwide, and even more clinics that were in the “mid-build” phase, now face serious financial uncertainty.
In order to protect these clinics from the chaos associated with a sudden payment rate change, this legislation would amend existing law to grandfather at the 2020 or first-year payment rate any qualified rural health clinic that was in existence, in “mid-build,” or that had either submitted an application or had a binding written agreement with an outside unrelated party for the construction, purchase, lease, or other establishment of such a rural health clinic prior to December 31, 2020.
This legislation has the support of a number of organizations including the Missouri Hospital Association, the Missouri Rural Health Association, the Missouri Farm Bureau, the National Association of Rural Health Clinics and the National Rural Health Association.
