2 arrested in McCracken Co. on multiple burglary charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two men are in police custody after being connected to multiple burglaries in Kentucky.
On Monday March 8, 2021 a vehicle was reported stolen by a dealership on Paducah’s Southside.
The vehicle was reportedly stolen sometime during the overnight hours off the lot.
On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Kentucky State Police Post 1 reported that they had located the stolen vehicle operating on a highway in Calloway County.
After a short vehicle and foot pursuit, 36-year-old Joseph Owen of McCracken County was taken into custody.
On March 16, 2021 McCracken County Sheriff’s Detectives continued the investigation and during an interview of Owen, he admitted to having stolen the vehicle from the dealership.
Detectives also obtained information that Owen had been involved in multiple thefts and burglaries.
A search warrant was executed on a storage unit rented by 36-year-old Jonathon McGuire of McCracken County.
Police found more items that had been reported stolen in the storage unit.
Items that had been inside a stolen cargo trailer from a previous theft were located along with property that had been stolen during a previous residential burglary.
As the investigation continued, additional information was obtained that led detectives to Bardwell in Carlisle County.
At a residence in Bardwell, police discovered more stolen property.
Property from within another stolen cargo trailer was recovered along with a firearm that was stolen during a residential burglary in Marshall County.
Owen had also been a suspect in a burglary of a residence on Dixie Avenue where a stolen credit card had been used.
During Owen’s interview he also admitted to having used the stolen credit card.
Joseph Owen and Jonathon McGuire were both incarcerated when the stolen property was located and recovered.
Both have been charged with additional offenses because of this investigation.
Additional charges and arrests are likely.
