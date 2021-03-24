Ameren Mo. makes changes to low income program; more Missourians qualify

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A request by Ameren Missouri to raise the qualifying federal poverty level for their Keeping Current Low Income Pilot Program, was approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission on March 24.
The program helps low-income electric customers make utility payments.
The qualifying federal poverty level was raised from 150 percent to 200 percent for heating and 150 percent to 250 percent for cooling.
This will take effect on April 1.
