Broken water line fixed in Piedmont, Mo.; boil water order lifted

PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Piedmont was without water for more than a week before the water main was fixed.
The city was under a boil water order until Thursday, March 25 when it was lifted.
“A lot of businesses were having to be closed because of all of the issues.”
Street Department Supervisor Brandon Radford said due to a water line break in the creek crossing, the city was without water.
“Our pumps couldn’t send the pressure like they needed, so of course town was out for 10 or 11 days,” he said.
All because the city maps were not up to date.
“The maps around here are very limited as far as looking at and being able to tell where valves and things like that are,” he explained.
But after pinpointing the trouble spot, the water line was fixed.
“As of today, everybody has water back,” he said on March 23.
The water then needed to be tested to make sure it was safe to drink.
“When you have something like this, you need strong chlorine levels to kill anything,” Radford said. “Any kind of contamination that there could have been.”
Radford said he will be working with the Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday to finish this project.
“We’re going to be getting samples and sending them off to make sure the water is usable and able to drink. And hopefully, get the boiled water effect over with,” he said on March 23.
The boil water order was lifted on Thursday, March 25 after the water samples came back.
