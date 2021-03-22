What you need to know March 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, March 22.
Have the umbrella handy this week! There will be on and off chances for rain and storms.
Today will be mild, but breezy with winds out of the south. Gusts will be between 20-25 mph.
Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s.
Thicker clouds will arrive later today into tonight.
Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning.
Scattered rain will fall through the day.
Ahead of a cold front during the late afternoon and evening hours, storms may form and there could be an isolated strong storm.
Winds will continue to increase between 30-40 mph late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
The next chance of storms, which could be strong to severe, will be on Thursday.
Highs this week will be in the 60s, with a few days possibly near 70.
- Jury selection enters its third week Monday for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.
- Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army post in the U.S. capital, and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, two senior U.S. intelligence officials said.
- Pointing to over 1,000 arrests in one of the nation’s top party spots, Miami Beach officials warned Sunday that the unruly spring break crowd gathering by the thousands, fighting in the streets, destroying restaurant property and refusing to wear masks has become a serious threat to public safety.
- A man stabbed eight people during a fight at a Detroit hookah lounge early Sunday, leaving three people in critical condition, authorities said.
- ISP located human skeletal remains in a field in Pana close to the last know location of a missing Carterville man.
- As COVID-19 vaccines continue to rollout and restrictions continue to relax, people are starting to fill the pews at Heartland churches again.
- Rallies were held nationwide and in Atlanta to to demand justice for the victims of recent shootings at massage businesses and to denounce racism, xenophobia and misogyny.
- Heartland stores are starting to see more customers who are spending their latest stimulus checks.
- The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri reported a parvovirus outbreak on March 20.
- A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals.
