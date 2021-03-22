Slight Increase In Clouds Today...

Sun will be around for most of the day, but clouds will steadily continue to move in from the west. Thicker clouds arrive later today into tonight with the first low-pressure system this week. Winds will be out of the south with gusts between 20-25mph. High temperatures today will reach the upper 60s. Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms occur Tuesday morning. Scattered rain will fall through the day. Ahead of a cold front during the late afternoon/evening hours, storms may form and there could be an isolated strong storm to watch. With the arrival of the low -pressure, winds will continue to increase between 30-40 mph late Tuesday into early Wednesday.