Saint Francis Healthcare System to hold vaccine clinic in Cape Girardeau, Piedmont, Mo.

By Amber Ruch | March 22, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 1:19 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU and PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) -Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont on Monday, March 29.

The clinic in Piedmont will be held at Piedmont Physician Associates, located at 420 Piedmont Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Cape Girardeau clinic will be held at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 2, located at 211 Saint Francis Drive, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saint Francis said walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled by calling 573-381-5958.

Those in Phase 1 and 2 are eligible to receive the vaccine starting on March 29.

