Saint Francis Healthcare System to hold vaccine clinic in Cape Girardeau, Piedmont, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU and PIEDMONT, Mo. (KFVS) -Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont on Monday, March 29.
The clinic in Piedmont will be held at Piedmont Physician Associates, located at 420 Piedmont Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Cape Girardeau clinic will be held at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 2, located at 211 Saint Francis Drive, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saint Francis said walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be scheduled by calling 573-381-5958.
Those in Phase 1 and 2 are eligible to receive the vaccine starting on March 29.
