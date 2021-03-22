First Alert: Mild spring day with increasing clouds ahead of storm chances Tues.

(KFVS) - Have the umbrella handy this week! There will be on and off chances for rain and storms.
Today will be mild, but breezy with winds out of the south. Gusts will be between 20-25 mph.
Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 60s.
Thicker clouds will arrive later today into tonight.
Rain with a few embedded thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning.
Scattered rain will fall through the day.
Ahead of a cold front during the late afternoon and evening hours, storms may form and there could be an isolated strong storm.
Winds will continue to increase between 30-40 mph late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
The next chance of storms, which could be strong to severe, will be on Thursday.
Highs this week will be in the 60s, with a few days possibly near 70.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.