Stimulus payments bring shoppers to Heartland stores

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The third wave of stimulus checks has already hit some people’s accounts, flowing shoppers and their wallets to local stores.
“If you got people around, it excites everybody,” said Dave Hutson, owner of Hutson Big Sandy Superstore in Cape Girardeau.
He said more people started shopping at his store around the same time stimulus checks hit people’s bank accounts.
“Everything went south for a long time, and what we’ve experienced in the last couple of weeks is huge traffic,” Hutson said.
He said most of these shoppers are making to an effort to spend their checks, with small businesses.
“I do believe there is an upswing in shopping local, “Hutson said.
Deena Ring, the owner of Wish Boutique in Cape Girardeau, said her store stayed afloat thanks to local shoppers, and believes stimulus money is going back to the boutique.
“We’ve had people who’ve mentioned that, hey I’ve shopped local, I’m going to make sure I support my small businesses,” Ring said.
Shoppers told Channel 12 that they also noticed more people out compared to previous months.
“We went to the music place, it was pretty popular,” Joseph Harper said.
“Best Buy was too,” Micah Jackson said.
“Probably because they have stimulus payments. I’d imagine people finally have a little bit of money to get out and do things,” Greydon Williams said.
Other explain they intend to treat themselves when they receive their stimulus check.
“I plan to pay off a little bit of student loans and probably buy a few nice things for myself,” Elizabeth Williams said.
Local retail owners said they are eager to see more of a rush as stimulus checks continue to roll out.
“That excitement is a very positive thing in the retail arena,” Hutson said
Hutson and Ring also believe vaccine rollout and the relaxation of the mask mandate is also bringing more shoppers.
