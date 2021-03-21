Skeletal remains found in Pana, Ill. could be connected to missing Carterville man

PANA, Ill. (KFVS) - On Saturday, March 20, 2021 Illinois State Police (ISP) agents located human skeletal remains in a field near the 2500 block of E. 6th Street Road in Pana, Illinois.
The remains were discovered close to the last known location of Daniel Crosby.
Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.
Family and friends of Crosby have not had any contact with Crosby since February 27, 2020 when he was in Pana, Illinois.
No identification has been made at this time.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750.
DCI Zone 4, the Chris-Mont (Christian and Montgomery County) Emergency Management Agency, Pana Police Department, Pana Fire Department, Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Christian County Coroner’s Office, the ISP Crime Scene Services all assisted in the search.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.