First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Two weather systems of note will bring rain and possibly storm chances this week. The first will be Monday night into Tuesday. There does look to be a chance of some thunder and lightning with this, but severe wx chances look pretty low. After a break on Wednesday, a potentially stronger system moves through on Thursday. This one may have a greater chance of producing severe thunderstorms, especially in southeastern counties….but this is a long ways off in forecast terms. Otherwise both of these systems will bring more unwanted rainfall to an area with saturated ground and high river levels.