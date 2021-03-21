First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Another nice day in store to round out the weekend. After a clear, cold start with some patches of frost, we’ll see some high clouds develop but afternoon highs should still be In the 65 to 70 range. With more clouds around, tonight will likely stay above 40 for a change…..and Monday will remain dry and mild, but with more clouds and a stronger southerly breeze.
Two weather systems of note will bring rain and possibly storm chances this week. The first will be Monday night into Tuesday. There does look to be a chance of some thunder and lightning with this, but severe wx chances look pretty low. After a break on Wednesday, a potentially stronger system moves through on Thursday. This one may have a greater chance of producing severe thunderstorms, especially in southeastern counties….but this is a long ways off in forecast terms. Otherwise both of these systems will bring more unwanted rainfall to an area with saturated ground and high river levels.
