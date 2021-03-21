First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

One shot of rain and embedded thundershowers will move through Monday night thru Tuesday. It will also become humid and windy. The severe weather threat looks pretty low, but south winds may gust to over 30 mph at times. After a nice break on Wednesday, a second system moves thru from west to east on Thursday. This second system looks to have a better chance of strong storms….especially over southern counties where it will be a bit warmer. The weekend looks slightly cooler with a slight chance of showers.