First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A mild but more unsettled pattern will be developing for the upcoming work week, with two shots of wet and potentially stormy weather. Tonight and Monday will remain dry….with a bit more cloud cover and a stronger southerly breeze, but relatively comfortable conditions. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 40s, with highs on Monday in the 60s despite more clouds. But the first shot of rain comes in from the west late Monday night.
One shot of rain and embedded thundershowers will move through Monday night thru Tuesday. It will also become humid and windy. The severe weather threat looks pretty low, but south winds may gust to over 30 mph at times. After a nice break on Wednesday, a second system moves thru from west to east on Thursday. This second system looks to have a better chance of strong storms….especially over southern counties where it will be a bit warmer. The weekend looks slightly cooler with a slight chance of showers.
