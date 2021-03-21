FIRST ALERT: Beautiful end to the weekend, storm chances return later in the week

(KFVS) - It will be another nice day in the Heartland.
This morning will be cold with some patches of frost possible.
Afternoon highs could top out at 70.
Temps tonight will likely stay above 40.
Monday will remain dry and mild.
More clouds will develop and a stronger southerly breeze will make it windy.
There are two chances for rain and storms this week.
The first will be Monday night into Tuesday.
There does look to be a chance of some thunder and lightning with this, but severe weather chances look pretty low.
After a break on Wednesday, a potentially stronger system moves through on Thursday.
This one may have a greater chance of producing severe thunderstorms, especially in southeastern counties.
Otherwise both of these systems will bring more unwanted rainfall to an area with saturated ground and high river levels.
