Egyptian Health Dept. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, March 21.
Saline County
o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s 1 in their 60′s o Male: 1 in their 60s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
Gallatin County
o Male: 2 in their 70s
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,547 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,740 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 491 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
