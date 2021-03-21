Egyptian Health Dept. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, March 21. (Source: WALB)
By Jessica Ladd | March 21, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 11:56 AM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, March 21.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s 1 in their 60′s o Male: 1 in their 60s, 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress

Gallatin County

o Male: 2 in their 70s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,547 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,740 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 491 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.