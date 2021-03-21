2 arrested following traffic stop in Graves Co., facing drug charges

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested following a traffic stop in Graves County on Saturday.
On March 20, 2021 at around 11:30 p.m., The Graves County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on I69.
A Deputy made contact with the operator, Brady Howe, who had a suspended license.
During a vehicle search the Deputy located cocaine and scales.
One of the passengers of the vehicle, Heather Wilson, had an active warrant out of McCracken County and was taken into custody.
Wilson, 22, of Paducah, was taken in on a complaint warrant for theft by unlawful taking of a vehicle.
Howe, 27, of Mayfield was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, buying/ possessing drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.
