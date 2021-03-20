Shawnee National Forest to conduct more prescribed burns

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Prescribed burning season will continue across southern Illinois as drier weather has arrived.
Prescribed fire, often called a controlled burn, has many benefits including helping maintain healthy forests and the native plants and animals they support.
U.S. Forest Service Fire crews will be conducting the following large prescribed burns during the upcoming days, weather permitting.
- Ozark Hill Prairie – Planned for Sunday, March 21. Location of the prescribed burn is about 3 miles east of McClure, Illinois in Alexander County.
- Kinkaid - Planned for Sunday, March 21. Location of the prescribed burn is about 3 miles southwest of Ava, Illinois in Jackson County.
- Double Branch – Planned for Monday, March 22. Location of the prescribed burn is about 1 mile west of Eddyville, Illinois in Pope County.
- One Horse Gap – Planned for Monday, March 22. Location of the prescribed burn is about 6 miles east of Eddyville in Pope County, IL.
If winds or other elements change, burns will be postponed, and possibly other burns may be conducted instead.
Members of the public can expect the bulk of smoke to be visible in early to mid-afternoon and dissipate before dark.
To download a list and map of planned burns for Shawnee National Forest lands, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.