SEMO students organize community event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students from Southeast Missouri State University put together an event with roughly 30 vendors for the community on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
It’s called SEMO Market and features vendors with many different items including crafts, clothing, food trucks, art and much more.
SEMO Market Operations Manager Olivia Wheeler said they really wanted to give an opportunity for small businesses to get their name out there and also make some money.
Wheeler said the whole event is for a grade at school.
“This is actually our semester long entrepreneurship project,” Wheeler said. “So we have a textbook and we learn from our textbook and we have lectures, but this our class, our entrepreneurship. Our whole grade for this semester.”
Maddy Lous Woos Owner Maddy Ballmann is one of those vendors and said being out interacting with the community helps get the word out about her online business.
“With an online business, it’s really hard to get people to feel you as a person,” Ballmann said. “So being here and promote yourself in general and just kind of give your company a face, that’s what this event allows me to do.
That goes the same for Bre Hays as she owns her online small business company Beehive Thrifts.
“I think through the internet, although I can reach a lot of people, for people to be able to see me and see the stuff that I’m selling in person, they can get a look of exactly what I am trying to sell and maybe give me a follow and get out there more,” Hays said.
Lauren Flood, Treasurer with the SEMO Arts Council said it’s always nice to network with people and get more people to visit their brick-and-mortar location.
She applauds the efforts done by the SEMO students to make this event possible.
“I think that’s great to get out with the community,” Flood said. “That’s hugely important, especially right now with everything COVID. Anyway you can get with the community is very important. So, being able to do this and also for a grade with your class but also getting out there and having this opportunity is really great.”
Their next event is going to be on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 35 S. Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.
Organizations that helped sponsor the event were Old Town Cape and UPS.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.