KY 276 blocked by SEMI rollover crash at 13.5mm in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Trigg County Emergency Management reports KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road is blocked by an overturned SEMI near the 13.5 mile marker near the Industrial Drive intersection.
This about a mile north of U.S. 68.
The overturned SEMI was loaded with frozen chickens which have spilled along the roadway.
The truck was using KY 276 as a detour route due to the earlier crash that blocked the westbound lanes of I-24 at the 56mm.
Due to the necessary cleanup process, the estimated duration is eight hours and should be back open by 6 p.m.
There will be no marked detour.
