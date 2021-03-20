KY 276 blocked by SEMI rollover crash at 13.5mm in Trigg Co.

By Jessica Ladd | March 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 10:55 AM

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Trigg County Emergency Management reports KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road is blocked by an overturned SEMI near the 13.5 mile marker near the Industrial Drive intersection. 

This about a mile north of U.S. 68.

The overturned SEMI was loaded with frozen chickens which have spilled along the roadway. 

The truck was using KY 276 as a detour route due to the earlier crash that blocked the westbound lanes of I-24 at the 56mm.

Due to the necessary cleanup process, the estimated duration is eight hours and should be back open by 6 p.m.

There will be no marked detour.

