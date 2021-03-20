IDPH reports first case of rabies in 2021

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - As the weather beings to warm up, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding people to beware of potentially rabid bats and other animals.
Last week the DuPage County Health Department reported this year’s first bat testing positive for rabies.
“Most cases of rabies found in Illinois are found in bats,” said Director Ezike. “Although the majority of bats are not infected with rabies, it is important to avoid touching bats and to make sure your home has no openings where bats can enter.”
In addition to bites, rabies can also be contracted when saliva from a rabid animal gets directly into a person’s eyes, nose, mouth, or a wound.
People usually know when they have been bitten by a bat, but bats have very small teeth and the bite mark may not be easy to see.
If you find yourself in close proximity to a bat and are not sure if you were exposed, (e.g. you wake up and find a bat in your room), do not release the bat.
Call your doctor or local health department to help determine if you could have been exposed to rabies and if you need preventive treatment.
Without quick, preventive treatment, rabies is typically fatal.
If you have been bitten or have had direct contact with a bat, seek immediate medical attention.
If the bat is available for testing and the results are negative, preventive treatment is not needed.
You cannot tell simply by looking at a bat if it has rabies.
To keep your pets safe, make sure they are vaccinated against rabies and don’t allow them to roam freely.
If a wild animal comes on your property, bring children and pets inside and allow the animal to wander away.
If the animal is acting abnormally, contact animal control.
