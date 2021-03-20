FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather expected this weekend

(KFVS) - This morning marks the vernal equinox.
Weather this weekend will be spring-like for the most part.
The morning hours could be a bit chilly.
A bit of frost is likely in low-lying areas this morning, otherwise high pressure centered to our northeast will keep it mainly clear and pleasant.
Highs today will be around 60 degrees.
It won’t be windy like yesterday.
On Sunday the winds will become southerly and pick up a bit; this should allow for afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
The week ahead will feature two chances for wet weather.
The first will be Monday night into Tuesday.
At this point the severe storm and flooding threats look very low for this system.
Gusty winds are possible.
The second system looks to arrive on Thursday for another round of rain.
The threat of severe weather still looks relatively low, so heavy downpours might be the only serious issue given high rivers and well-above average rainfall this season.
