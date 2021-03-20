First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The week ahead will feature two chances for wet weather. The first will be Monday night into Tuesday as an upper trough moves just to our northwest. At this point the severe storm and flooding threats look very low for this system, although gusty south ‘gradient’ winds are possible. The second system looks to arrive on Thursday for another round of rain. Again at this point the threat of severe weather looks relatively low, so heavy downpours might be the only serious issue given high rivers and well-above average rainfall this season.