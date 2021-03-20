First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

This morning marks the vernal equinox, and the weather this weekend will be appropriately spring-like, though a bit chilly in the morning hours. A bit of frost is likely in low-lying areas this morning, otherwise high pressure centered to our northeast will keep it mainly clear and pleasant. Highs today will be around 60°, and easterly winds will be lighter. On Sunday the winds will become southerly and pick up a bit; this should allow for afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
The week ahead will feature two chances for wet weather. The first will be Monday night into Tuesday as an upper trough moves just to our northwest. At this point the severe storm and flooding threats look very low for this system, although gusty south ‘gradient’ winds are possible. The second system looks to arrive on Thursday for another round of rain. Again at this point the threat of severe weather looks relatively low, so heavy downpours might be the only serious issue given high rivers and well-above average rainfall this season.
