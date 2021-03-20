First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The first day of calendar spring lived up to the early billing with sunshine and official highs mainly in the low 60s. We’ve got a couple more days of dry, mild weather before a wetter pattern moves in early next week. Tonight will be clear and fairly cold again. Forecast models are showing upper 30s to low 40s, but with calm winds and low dew points, it will likely be a bit colder and there could be some patchy frost again, especially in valley locations of SE Mo and So Il. But we’ll warm up quickly on Sunday, despite some scattered high clouds by afternoon.
Two different weather systems are lined up for next week. The first will bring rain and maybe some embedded thunder Monday night into Tuesday. The second will be Wednesday night into Thursday. At this point neither looks like a big severe storm threat, but with saturated ground and high rivers, more heavy downpours could become an issue. Temperatures look to remain mostly at or a bit above average for much of next week.
