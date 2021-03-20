Festus woman killed in evening crash

Festus woman killed in evening crash
A Festus, Missouri woman was killed Friday evening during a crash in Ste. Genevieve County. (Source: WWNY)
By Jessica Ladd | March 20, 2021 at 9:04 AM CDT - Updated March 20 at 9:04 AM

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Festus, Missouri woman was killed Friday evening during a crash in Ste. Genevieve County.

Mckenna Templeton, 18, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape south on Interstate 55 at the 146.4 mile marker.

Around 6:43 p.m., Templeton attempted to change lanes.

The front of her vehicle struck the left rear of a 2006 Freightliner Conventional driven by Lewis A. Riddick 3rd, 55, of Perryville, Mo.

Riddick was also traveling south.

Templeton’s vehicle began to overturn and struck a guard rail.

She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Ste. Genevieve County Coroner.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.