Festus woman killed in evening crash

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Festus, Missouri woman was killed Friday evening during a crash in Ste. Genevieve County.
Mckenna Templeton, 18, was driving a 2009 Ford Escape south on Interstate 55 at the 146.4 mile marker.
Around 6:43 p.m., Templeton attempted to change lanes.
The front of her vehicle struck the left rear of a 2006 Freightliner Conventional driven by Lewis A. Riddick 3rd, 55, of Perryville, Mo.
Riddick was also traveling south.
Templeton’s vehicle began to overturn and struck a guard rail.
She was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Ste. Genevieve County Coroner.
