Egyptian Health Dept. reports 4 new COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | March 20, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 12:13 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, March 20.

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 70s

White County

o Female: 1 in their 50s

o Male: 1 in their 20′s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,541 lab confirmed positives, including 49 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,740 lab-confirmed positives, including 26 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 489 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

