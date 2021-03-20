Bald eagles improving, test positive for lead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two bald eagles found “acting strange” in southeast Missouri have tested positive for lead according to Watkins Wildlife Rehab.
According to Watkins Wildlife Rehab, Dr. Sean Byrd and vet tech Kelly Manley from Skyview Animal Clinic tested the birds for lead poisoning earlier this month.
Now it is going to cost some money and time to rehabilitate them with medicine that will cost thousands of dollars.
“Somewhere around $1,000 per eagle for the medicine,” John Watkins of Watkins Wildlife Rehab said. “Then giving them shots twice a day for 20 days, it’s work and it’s not cheap but we do whatever we have to to get them back.”
One of the eagles was found in Dexter and the other was found a few weeks later at Mingo Wildlife Refuge.
Earlier, they were found to not have any broken bones or issues from trauma and now they are making progress each day.
“Really both of them are regaining strength since you (KFVS) was here the last time,” Watkins said. “This one has started flying back and forth off of it’s perch. He is eating on his own now, we don’t have to feed him anymore. He seems to be gaining strength a little bit every day.”
After they have regained their full strength and are ready to go back into the wild, Watkins plans to release them at the areas where they were originally found in case they have a nest nearby.
If you want to help the birds get better, Watkins Wildlife Rehab accepts donations of unseasoned, raw lean meat and fish, including duck, geese, squirrel, and rabbit meat. Watkins Wildlife Rehab also accepts monetary donations, as it’s a nonprofit organization with a federal and state license.
