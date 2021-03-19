Virtual Annual Youth Advisory Council brings students into conversation about jobs, education

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - March 15 was the spring session of the Annual Youth Advisory Council held by Illinois State Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg).
The Youth Advisory Council was hosted virtually, and students took part in round table discussions about education and careers.
Sen. Fowler spoke about his work as an area businessman and philanthropist, in addition to his work as a state legislator.
Caden Cockburn, senior at Johnston City High School, said events like this one are important for students, “so that we can not only learn from the Senator and other local community leaders, but also so that they can hear from us and get an understanding of what our concerns are regarding the issues that we face as youth in Illinois today.”
Students participating were taken from Anna-Jonesboro, Benton, Carrier Mills, Century, Cobden, Crab Orchard, Eldorado, Hamilton County, Harrisburg, Johnston City, Joppa, Pope County, Vienna, Zeigler-Royalton, Gallatin, Goreville, Frankfort Community, Marion, Shawnee Jr. Sr. High, and Herrin.
In prior sessions of the event, students would visit the Capitol and watch legislative sessions. They would also participate in mock Senate committee hearings.
