Union City soccer, softball manage wins; track teams place second; baseball defeated

UNION CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Union City soccer and softball teams braved the rain on Thursday and managed the win despite the conditions. Track made a strong showing, while baseball was less lucky.
Soccer
UC pulled ahead of Milan after a tie at 2, with Riley Caudill making the game-winning goal.
This was the second two-goal match for Chandler Adams.
The team edged out Milan 3-2.
UC is now 1-1.
They will host South Fulton on Tuesday.
Softball
The Lady Tornadoes sweeped Dresden 4-1 and 10-0, with Sophie Theobald scoring their second no-hitter.
The Tornadoes will play Gibson County Monday and Lake County on Tuesday.
Next Thursday will be a doubleheader against Greenfield at Eddlemon-Hawks field.
Track
Both the boys’ and girls’ track teams placed second among 12 teams.
There were first place finishes by the 4X200, 4X400 and 4X800 relay teams.
The 4X200 team included:
- Durrell Littleton
- Jacob Arnold
- Damon Rice
- Skyler Mayes
The 4X400 team included:
- Matthew Parr
- Keaton Brown
- Jacob Arnold
- Skyler Mayes
The 4X800 team included:
- Matthew Parr
- Ben Martinek
- Cedrrion Cook
- Colby Butler
On the girls side, Kylie McCadney won the 200 meter run and placed second in the 400.
In both the 100 meter and 300 meter hurdles, Ada Rogers placed second.
No field events were held due to inclement weather.
Baseball
For baseball, the Tornadoes were beat after scoring only two runs and committing seven errors.
This was their first loss in three games.
Eight of Westview’s runs were unearned.
The end score was Westview 17, UC 2.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.