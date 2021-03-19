Suspect rams car into police car during Cape Girardeau chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 19, what started as a traffic stop, turned into a police chase and ended in a crash.
According to Sergeant Joey Hann, a Cape Girardeau police officer tried to stop a car at the 2300 block of Brink, the driver was wanted on a felony warrant for assault.
The driver sped off, the police took chase.
Officers were able in intercept the driver, at Ellis and Merriwether.
He rammed his car into a Cape Girardeau Police car.
There were no injuries.
The suspect is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending a formal warrant.
