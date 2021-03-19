Suspect rams car into police car during Cape Girardeau chase

Suspect rams car into police car during Cape Girardeau chase
A Cape Girardeau police officer tried to stop a car for a felony stop when the driver of the car took off. (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | March 19, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 3:20 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 19, what started as a traffic stop, turned into a police chase and ended in a crash.

According to Sergeant Joey Hann, a Cape Girardeau police officer tried to stop a car at the 2300 block of Brink, the driver was wanted on a felony warrant for assault.

The driver sped off, the police took chase.

A Cape Girardeau police officer tried to stop a car for a felony stop when the driver of the car took off.
A Cape Girardeau police officer tried to stop a car for a felony stop when the driver of the car took off. (Source: KFVS)

Officers were able in intercept the driver, at Ellis and Merriwether.

He rammed his car into a Cape Girardeau Police car.

There were no injuries.

The suspect is being held at the Cape Girardeau Police Department pending a formal warrant.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.