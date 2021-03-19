Strong Winds Making It Cold Friday Morning!

A cool and breezy start to Friday with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Gusty northerly winds, up to 30mph with isolated higher gusts, will make it feel like the upper 20s through the 30s this morning. Winds will slowly decrease by the end of today, but the winds will still make it feel chilly especially in the morning. Clouds will be around during the morning and gradually decrease allowing the sun to shine by the afternoon. High temperature will be in the low 50s this afternoon.