Spanish Street Project to start March 29

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau announced that it will be starting it’s Spanish Street Project on March 29.
The project includes asphalt milling and overlay of the streets downtown.
It is broken into nine work areas, keeping the closures to a minimum.
They will be closing one side of a street at a time, except the two week period when the intersection of Independence and Spanish will be completely closed.
No on-street parking will be allowed in the work areas, Monday through Friday starting at daylight until 3:30 p.m.
Roadwork will begin at the following times:
- Area 1: March 29 to April 9
- One way traffic from east to west, no on-street parking
- Area 2: April 12 to April 16
- One way traffic from east to west, no on-street parking
- Area 3: April 19 to April 30
- Entire intersection will be closed, no through traffic.
- Area 4: May 3 to May 14
- West side of Spanish St. closed, one way traffic from North to South, no on-street parking
- Area 5: May 17 to May 28
- West side of Spanish St. closed, one way traffic from North to South, no on-street parking
- Area 6: May 31 to June 11
- East side of Spanish St. closed, one way traffic from North to South, no on-street parking
- Area 7: June 14 to June 18
- East side of Spanish St. closed, one way traffic from North to South, no on-street parking
- Area 8: June 21 to June 25
- North side of Themis St. closed, one way traffic from West to East, no on-street parking
- Area 9: June 28 to July 9
- South side of Themis St. closed, one way traffic from West to East, no on-street parking
