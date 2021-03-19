S7HD to allow up to 100 walk-ins starting Monday

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is providing a new way for people to get the vaccine.
Walk-ins will now be accepted starting Monday, but they will be limited to the first 100 people.
The individuals will have to fall in the 1A, 1B or 1B+.
Appointments can also be scheduled online and over the phone.
“This is a great way for us to reach folks who aren’t tech savvy or who may not have the ability to get on the internet to book an online appointment,” said Nathan Ryder, Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven’s Contact Tracing Team.
After April 12, everyone over the age of 16 will be able to receive the vaccine.
