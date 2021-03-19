Seven awards given to “visionaries” of downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The winners have been announced for Old Town Cape, Inc’s “Celebrating Downtown: Accomplishments, Awards, Aspirations” campaign.
In a statement, the organization said, “These visionaries make the Old Town Cape district an increasingly attractive place to live, work, and play.”
Seven awards were presented during an online campaign the first three weeks of March.
The awards and their winners are as follows:
- Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award - Rex Rust, owner of rustmedia
- Business Excellence Award - Pastimes Antiques
- John Boardman Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation Award - Rob Lorenz, owner of Riverside Pottery Studio
- Judith Ann Crow Residential Historic Rehabilitation Award - Ryan and Stacy Lane, owners of the new Airbnb: Cottage at the Market
- Volunteer of the Year - Danny Essner, former Board President of Old Town Cape, Inc.
- Resiliency Award - the Corner Grocery Store, owned by Robert and Mary Gentry
- Distinguished Service Award - Chris and Jerra Hutson, owners of Hutson’s Big Sandy Superstore, Atelier and Provisions by Atelier
