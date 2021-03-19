More than 800 Southeast Missouri educators attend COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 800 Heartland educators now have another layer of protection against the coronavirus.
The Cape Girardeau Public Schools District, John’s Pharmacy, and Broadway Pharmacy hosted a mass vaccination clinic for teachers at Cape Central High School.
“It feels like such a relief,” said Cape Girardeau Public Schools Second Grade Communication Arts Teacher, Jessica Pattengill. “We’re spending so much time in small spaces with lots of children, and it’s just a relief that they took the time that we could all come and easily get vaccinated.”
“We’ve had a lot of Jackson teachers, a lot of Cape teachers, and then we’ve had other people come from St. Louis that can’t get it up there, so that’s kind of nice to see,” said Cape Girardeau Public Schools Lead Nurse, Dana Deisher.
Deisher helped vaccinate people.
“The teachers are excited. All the people are pretty excited. Some are a little nervous, but they’re excited they finally have the opportunity to get the vaccine,” she said.
Pattengill said she’s thankful to see so many other teachers get the shot too.
“That way we can just continue to stay in school and stay safe, and we can hopefully get back to some kind of normalcy and be able to be in groups again and celebrate graduations and proms, and so many things I know the seniors for example need to have,” she said.
The educators who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Cape Central High School will come back for their second dose on April 9th.
