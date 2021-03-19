Missouri, Kentucky join suit challenging Pres. Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL Pipeline

(KFVS) - Missouri and Kentucky joined dozens of other states filing a lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the permits for the construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.
The lawsuit was filed on Thursday, March 18 in the United States District Court. It was led by Montana and Texas.
The suit argues that President Biden’s administration did not have the authority to cancel the permit. It also alleged significant negative economic impact and job loss as a result.
“President Biden’s decision to cancel the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline – which he did not have the authority to do - will kill jobs, burden Missourians with higher energy costs in the midst of a crushing pandemic and increase our reliance on foreign oil. To ensure hard-working Missourians aren’t left behind, I joined 20 other state attorneys general to fight this in court,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
“The Biden Administration’s order revoking the Keystone XL Pipeline violates the rule of law, harms the creation of jobs, threatens U.S. energy independence, and creates negative ripple effects for non-pipeline states, like Kentucky,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Instead of following the law, the Biden Administration is intent on pursuing an extreme climate agenda that will harm Kentuckians and all Americans. The U.S. Constitution clearly gives the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce to Congress, and we believe the Administration’s actions are unconstitutional.”
In addition to Attorney Generals Schmitt and Cameron, attorneys general from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming joined the suit.
