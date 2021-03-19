Missouri, Kentucky join suit challenging Pres. Biden’s cancellation of Keystone XL Pipeline

“The Biden Administration’s order revoking the Keystone XL Pipeline violates the rule of law, harms the creation of jobs, threatens U.S. energy independence, and creates negative ripple effects for non-pipeline states, like Kentucky,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron. “Instead of following the law, the Biden Administration is intent on pursuing an extreme climate agenda that will harm Kentuckians and all Americans. The U.S. Constitution clearly gives the power to regulate foreign and interstate commerce to Congress, and we believe the Administration’s actions are unconstitutional.”