Metropolis works to boost tourism after a slow year in the pandemic

METROPOLIS, Il. (KFVS) - Fewer people traveling during the pandemic continues taking a toll on many destination cities, including Metropolis, Illinois.
Superman’s hometown is gearing up for the summer season and bringing tourists back.
“We rely heavily on those summer crowds,” Super Museum owner, Morgan Hambrick said.
the Pandemic greatly impacted her business and others over the last year.
“The superman celebration was canceled, the archery tournaments were canceled, the quilt show... all those things have an impact,” Hambrick said.
So, she changed the way she markets her museum and gift shop.
“We’ve been working a lot more on social media,” she said.
Hambrick said she lost a third of her business in 2020, but she’s hopeful a turning point is coming this summer. The spring break crowd already gives her hope.
“This week and last week have been good, we’ve had an influx of people coming in,” she said.
The Superman Celebration is back on this year which should bring in more business for the museum and store.
“I’m just putting my best foot forward and hoping for the best possible summer,” she said.
Same goes for Parks and rec director, Pris Abell who said she’s ready to open this community pool again after losing an entire summer season.
“we weren’t open at all,” Abell said.
She said the new splash pad being built will bring more entertainment to families and kids if the State allows the pool to open up for the summer.
“Until they say we can safely open we will not,” she said.
She’s hopeful it will happen.
“This is a very popular place in the summer,” Abell said.
As is the tourist town-looking forward to a season of fun and festivals...and a return to normal.
The annual Superman Celebration will take place in Metropolis July 30- August 1. Event organizers plan to follow whatever COVID guidelines are in place when the festival happens this summer.
