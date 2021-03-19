Malden man arrested for possession of child pornography

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested Jackie Whitehead, 36, of Malden, Missouri, for possession of child pornography.
On March 18, investigators searched Whitehead’s North Decatur Street home after receiving a search warrant.
They took child pornography and computer equipment from the home and arrested Whitehead.
The Dunklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Whitehead with four counts of possession of child pornography.
Whitehead is in custody at the Dunklin County Jail with a bond of $175,000.
The Patrol was assisted by the Cape Girardeau and Malden police departments.
