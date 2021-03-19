ISP expand search for missing Carterville man

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police, along with the Christian and Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, Pana Police Department, Pana Fire Department, and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office announced they will be expanding the search for Daniel “Danny” Crosby, a missing Carterville man.
Police have received information that has caused them to expand the search area near the Tri-County Fairgrounds.
The police are asking citizens to stay out of the area as investigators search.
Crosby was last in contact with his family on February 27, 2020, when we was in Pana, Ill.
He was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.
This investigation is active and ongoing, and no additional information will be released at this time. Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact ISP DCI - Zone 4 at (217) 782-4750.
