Illinois public universities to begin using Common Application for admissions

Illinois public universities to begin using Common Application for admissions
This change will allow interested people to apply to multiple universities at once. (Source: Vlada Karpovich)
By Ashley Smith | March 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 2:48 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 19, the Illinois Board of Higher Education announced that the public universities in Illinois will begin using the Common Application for admissions in fall 2021.

This change will allow interested people to apply to multiple universities at once.

“Making college possible for those students who assume it’s not an option for them isn’t just about affordability. It’s also about making it easier to navigate a process that has too often left those from under-resourced communities tangled up in the fine print. I’m proud to announce that when the Common Application opens this fall for the 2021-2022 application cycle, Illinois will be one of only two states in the nation to have all of its public universities join the one-stop-shop national application portal, making it that much easier for our students to apply to an in-state campus. I’ve prioritized funding for our schools to participate in the Common App in both of my last two budget proposals, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly to keep fostering every possible opportunity for our young people to live their dreams.”
Governor JB Pritzker

Northern Illinois University, Chicago State University, the University of Illinois Chicago, and several private universities already use Common Application.

“Getting more students to look at Illinois’ universities through the Common App will result in more of them applying and enrolling at our institutions. That’s the opportunity we’re going to take advantage of thanks to Gov. Pritzker’s continued commitment to higher education. Making the application process easier for students both within Illinois and beyond our borders has the potential to be a real game changer in the admissions process. That’s why the SIU System campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville are excited to join our sister institutions in this effort, which will showcase the great things we have to offer, while at the same time, permitting families to choose the university that provides the right fit for their students,” said SIU System President Dan Mahony.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.