Illinois public universities to begin using Common Application for admissions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On March 19, the Illinois Board of Higher Education announced that the public universities in Illinois will begin using the Common Application for admissions in fall 2021.
This change will allow interested people to apply to multiple universities at once.
Northern Illinois University, Chicago State University, the University of Illinois Chicago, and several private universities already use Common Application.
“Getting more students to look at Illinois’ universities through the Common App will result in more of them applying and enrolling at our institutions. That’s the opportunity we’re going to take advantage of thanks to Gov. Pritzker’s continued commitment to higher education. Making the application process easier for students both within Illinois and beyond our borders has the potential to be a real game changer in the admissions process. That’s why the SIU System campuses in Carbondale and Edwardsville are excited to join our sister institutions in this effort, which will showcase the great things we have to offer, while at the same time, permitting families to choose the university that provides the right fit for their students,” said SIU System President Dan Mahony.
