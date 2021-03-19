Illinois launches rural child care quality improvement program

“Child care investments not only nurture our youngest residents, but also allow working parents to embrace their full potential,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I’m proud that Illinois has been the best in the nation during this pandemic in supporting child care providers and the children they serve. This important pilot program strengthens our ongoing efforts to improve equity in every corner of our state, bringing new resources to regions where families have historically had less easy access to quality child care. The truest measure of our pandemic recovery will be the opportunities and support we offer our working families, and Illinois will leave no community behind as we build the future our residents deserve.”