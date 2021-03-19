Ill. to expand vaccine eligibility to include more essential workers; more than 135K doses administered on Thurs.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced more essential workers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the universal eligibility on April 12.
This comes as the state reaches 100,000 COVID-19 vaccinations each day with weekly shipments of vaccine projected to pass 1 million doses in April.
Starting on Monday, March 22, higher education staff, government workers and media will be eligible for vaccination at more than 900 locations in the state.
Starting on Monday, March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers and religious leaders will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
“From the very beginning of our COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Illinois has ensured our most vulnerable residents receive first access to these life-saving doses, from our healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff, to our 65 and over population and those living with pre-existing conditions, to frontline essential workers who are more exposed to COVID-19 at their workplaces,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Before Illinois expands eligibility to all residents 16 years and older on April 12, I’m proud to announce expanded eligibility for additional groups of more vulnerable populations. With weekly shipments to Illinois surpassing one million doses in April, we are on track to save lives and bring this pandemic to an end.”
Listed below are groups in Illinois and when they became eligible or when they will become eligible.
- December 15, 2020 - Health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents
- January 25, 2021 - Frontline essential workers (including first responders, K-12 teachers and other public-facing industries) and residents age 65 and up
- February 25, 2021 - Residents with high-risk conditions or disabilities, age 16 and up
- March 22, 2021 - Higher education staff, government workers and media
- March 29, 2021 - Restaurant staff, construction trade workers and religious leaders
- April 12, 2021 - Any resident age 16 and up
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, March 19, including 12 additional deaths.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,218,470 cases, including 21,034 deaths.
A total of 19,481,259 tests for the virus have been conducted in Illinois.
As of Thursday night, 1,132 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 242 patients were in the ICU and 105 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 12-18, 2021 is 2.8 percent.
A total of doses of 5,251,055 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 5,665,955.
A total of 4,510,696 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 359,850 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 102,775 doses.
On Thursday, 135,525 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
